Bypolls to three seats in Karnataka on November 13

Sons of two former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, are locked in close contests in Channapatna and Shiggaon constituencies

Published - November 13, 2024 01:32 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Polling staff leaving the mustering centre in Sandur for their designated polling station on Tuesday (November 13, 2024) evening.

Polling staff leaving the mustering centre in Sandur for their designated polling station on Tuesday (November 13, 2024) evening. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A little over seven lakh voters will cast their votes on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in the byelections to Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon Assembly constituencies after weeks of intense campaign.

Though it is not a significant election in terms of numbers, it has turned out to be a prestige battle for many. Sons of two former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, are locked in close contests in Channapatna and Shiggaon constituencies.

The byelections have been necessitated due to the resignations of Mr. Kumaraswmy (JD-S), Mr. Basavaraj (BJP), and E. Tukaram (Congress) after their victory in Mandya, Haveri, and Ballari Lok Sabha constituencies. Mr. Tukaram’s wife Annapoorna is contesting from Sandur.

Published - November 13, 2024 01:32 am IST

Karnataka / bengaluru / election

