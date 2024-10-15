ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls to three Assembly seats in Karnataka on November 13

Published - October 15, 2024 04:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

While voting will be held on November 13 in the three constituencies, the results will be declared on November 23.

The Hindu Bureau

The three seats – Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna – were earlier represented by E. Tukaram from the Congress, Basavaraj Bommai from the BJP and H.D. Kumaraswamy from the JD(S), respectively. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) announced the bypolls to the three assembly constituencies in Karnataka – Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna. While voting will be held on November 13 in the three constituencies, the results will be declared on November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is October 30.

The three seats – Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna – were earlier represented by E. Tukaram from the Congress, Basavaraj Bommai from the BJP and H.D. Kumaraswamy from the JD(S), respectively.

While Mr. Tukuram was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ballari constituency, Mr. Bommai and Mr. Kumaraswamy, now Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, represent Haveri and Mandya Parliamentary constituencies respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US