Bypolls to three Assembly seats in Karnataka on November 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) announced the bypolls to the three assembly constituencies in Karnataka – Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna. While voting will be held on November 13 in the three constituencies, the results will be declared on November 23.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is October 30.

The three seats – Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna – were earlier represented by E. Tukaram from the Congress, Basavaraj Bommai from the BJP and H.D. Kumaraswamy from the JD(S), respectively.

While Mr. Tukuram was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ballari constituency, Mr. Bommai and Mr. Kumaraswamy, now Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, represent Haveri and Mandya Parliamentary constituencies respectively.