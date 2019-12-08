Bypolls: Stage set for counting of votes

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes.

Eleven counting centres have been set up in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Ballari, Chickballapur, BBMP North, Bengaluru Urban, BBMP Central, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, and Mysuru regions.

According to a press release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, 213 tables have been arranged for counting. Fourteen counting tables have been assigned to all Legislative Assembly constituencies, except Yeshwantpur which has 21. To be taken up in 20 rounds, counting will be monitored by 240 supervisors, 240 counting assistants, and 240 micro-observers.

A total of 808 postal ballots have been received till December 6, out of which 290 are from service voters, 490 from Special Messengers from facilitation centres, and 17 through post.

One of the counting tables inside the counting hall will be earmarked by the Returning Officer as VVPAT Counting Booth for counting of VVPAT paper slips.

Media centres have been set up in counting centres and first-hand information of the counting progress round-wise, once approved by the Returning Officer, will be displayed on the notice board. Display boards will be kept outside all centres for dissemination of results to the party agents, media and citizens, the statement said.