Bypolls: Senior leaders continue to camp in neighbouring districts

HUBBALLI

28 October 2021 23:14 IST

After a hectic last day of public campaign on Wednesday, both Hangal and Sindgi Assembly segments witnessed a lull on Thursday, with electioneering limited to door-to-door canvassing.

However, most of the political leaders, including Ministers of the BJP Government, senior Congress leaders from Bengaluru and other places are camping in nearby towns and farmhouses outside the constituency borders. As per reports from both the constituencies, the candidates and their followers were not keen on visiting households on Thursday. Barring a few, most of them spent the day in holding closed-door meetings with their associates.

CM at Bada

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whose constituency also lies in Haveri district, remained in Hubballi till late evening on Thursday and visited Bada village, spending some time at the reconstructed palace of saint-poet Kanakadasa. He was accompanied by Health Minister K. Sudhakar, who has been camping in Hubballi for over a week and MLA Raju Gowda and others.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar claimed that the BJP was busy distributing cash among voters and released videos that claimed to prove it.