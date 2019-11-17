Bypolls: Roshan Baig to take call on future on Monday

Senior politician R. Roshan Baig, one of the disqualified MLAs who has been left stranded as the BJP has blocked his entry into the party, is still undecided on contesting the byelections from Shivajinagar as an Independent candidate.

After consulting with his well-wishers, supporters and corporators from his constituency, Mr. Baig is now waiting for the Congress to announce its candidate before taking a call on his own future course of action. Speaking to The Hindu after the meeting on Saturday, he said he would take a decision on Monday. He said he would also meet some community leaders, ulemas and moulvis on Sunday. He denied reports that he had gone to Holenarsipur to meet JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna. “I will not go begging to anyone’s house,” he said.

Sources close to Mr. Baig said he was wary of contesting as an Independent if the Congress fields a Muslim candidate. “Following the Ayodhya verdict, there may be consolidation of Hindu votes by the BJP and Muslim votes may go in favour of the Congress candidate. So he is not too sure if he stands a chance of emerging victorious if he contests as an Independent,” a source said.