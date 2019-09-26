Bypolls: Protests by BJP ranks continue

As the process for the byelections to 15 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is gaining momentum, protests against the plan to give BJP ticket to disqualified MLAs have increased in the segments they represented.

A day after a protest was held against the former MLA for Vijayanagar B.S. Anand Singh in Ballari district, Hirekerur segment in Haveri district witnessed a similar protest, with supporters of the former MLA U.B. Banakar urging him to contest the byelection as an Independent candidate if the BJP does not give him party ticket.

After Mr. Banakar arrived from Bengaluru, his supporters welcomed him with garlands at the bus station and carried him on their shoulders in a procession to his residence. They said they would allow him to enter his house only if he announced that he would contest as an Independent candidate in case the BJP did not give him ticket.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Banakar expressed his helplessness on the issue. “If I say I cannot contest the election respecting the decision of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, people are not in a position to listen. I am caught in a fix. I will try to convince the workers. There is time till Monday,” he said. Clarifying that the question of losing ticket did not arise, Mr. Banakar said he wanted to convince party workers and send them back. “I am, however, overwhelmed by their support. I will bring local developments to the notice of district and State leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former MLA for Kagwad in Belagavi district Raju Kage has openly expressed his displeasure over the possibility of the BJP fielding disqualified MLA Shrimant Patil in the segment.

In Hoskote segment, supporters of Sharath Bacche Gowda are demanding that he be given ticket and not N. Nagaraju (MTB) or his son.