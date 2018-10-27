Bypolls: Outcome will be a pointer to future of coalition govt.

Congress leaders appear to be working in tandem with the JD(S) since their common rival is the BJP. File Photo

The byelections to three seats of the Lok Sabha and two of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on November 3, and given the understanding between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), the nature of campaigning or even the popularity of candidates do not matter. It is the outcome which will be a pointer to the future of the coalition government in Karnataka apart from the performance of the two parties in the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha.

The results will indicate the strength of the rival political formations even as the joint campaigning by the Congress and the JD(S) will indicate the consolidation of the political forces in the State ranged against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which will set the trend for the general elections due in mid-2019. In a way, the show of strength by the Congress and the JD(S) will be a trendsetter for political consolidation and what it could mean in the fight against the BJP in the other parts of the country.

Despite the differences, the two coalition partners in Karnataka have fielded candidates, after much deliberation, resulting in a direct contest against the candidates of the BJP. Of the byelections to the three seats of the Lok Sabha, the JD(S) has fielded a candidate in Mandya, L.R. Shivarame Gowda, and another in Shivamogga, Madhu Bangarappa, while the Congress has fielded a candidate in Ballari, V.S. Ugrappa.

In the last elections, the BJP had won the Shivamogga and Ballari seats while the Mandya seat was won by the JD(S).

Of the byelections to two Assembly seats — Ramanagaram and Jamkhandi — the Congress has picked a candidate for the Jamkhandi seat while the JD(S) has chosen to field Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for the Ramanagaram seat.

The JD(S) is a major political force to reckon with in the Mandya and Ramanagaram regions and consequently is expected to win the Ramanagaram Assembly and Mandya Lok Sabha seats. Same is the case with the BJP at Shivamogga, where it has fielded B.Y. Raghavendra, son of the State BJP president, B.S. Yeddyurappa, and J. Shantha, a relative of B. Sriramulu in Ballari.

Both, Mr. Raghavendra and Ms. Shantha are former members of the Lok Sabha and have won elections with ease thanks to the clout wielded by Mr. Yeddyurappa and Mr. Sriramulu, respectively.

Should the Congress-JD(S) combine retain the seats which they had won earlier, leave alone wresting a seat or two from the BJP, then it would translate into the coalition government gaining in strength.

The loss of a seat could possibly put the government and in particular, Mr. Kumaraswamy, into difficulty. There are far too many undercurrents in any election and in the present instance is the case of Congress leaders, who are inimical to the coalition government, with particular reference to the JD(S) calling the shots in the State. As such, the Congressmen appear to be working in tandem with the JD(S) since their common rival is the BJP. The role played by the former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, will be closely watched since he is one among those who have a mass following across the State and a fruitful understanding with the JD(S) depends on him.

(The writer is Resident Representative, The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy, Bengaluru)