Bypolls: Kumaraswamy to campaign

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is in Madikeri for the weekend and is camping in a private resort on the outskirts of the town.

A source said six rooms have been booked for him and his entourage, and security is tight with the resort being out of bounds for the media and the public. Rooms have been booked till Sunday, after which Mr. Kumaraswamy will leave for the State capital.

The official itinerary of the Chief Minister makes no mention of his visit to Madikeri but states that he will leave Bengaluru for Hubballi on his way to Dharwad on Monday, and will also tour Kalaburagi and Bidar districts. Mr. Kumaraswamy will travel by road from Hubballi airport to Kundagol, where byelections are slated, and is expected to campaign there.

He will camp overnight at Hubballi and proceed by air to Kalaburagi on Tuesday to campaign in Chincholi Assembly constituency as well. At night, he will travel by road to Bidar and leave for Bengaluru by air.