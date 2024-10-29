ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls: Karnataka Ministers given responsibility of ensuring victory

Published - October 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Congress on Tuesday has given the responsibility of ensuring victory of the party candidates in three constituencies of Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur, which will go to bypolls on November 13.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy have been given the responsibility of Channapatna, along with other senior party leaders.

In Shiggaon, the ministerial team comprising Eshwar Khandre, H.K. Patil, Zameer Ahmed, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, R.B. Thimmapur, S.S. Mallikarjun, Byrathi Suresh, and Shivaraj Tangadagi has been given the responsibility of campaign.

A team of 19 members, including Ministers K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, Santosh Lad, and Priyank Kharge, and MLAs, have been given the responsibility of Sandur, according to a release issued by Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

