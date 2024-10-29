GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bypolls: Karnataka Ministers given responsibility of ensuring victory

Published - October 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Congress on Tuesday has given the responsibility of ensuring victory of the party candidates in three constituencies of Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur, which will go to bypolls on November 13.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy have been given the responsibility of Channapatna, along with other senior party leaders.

In Shiggaon, the ministerial team comprising Eshwar Khandre, H.K. Patil, Zameer Ahmed, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, R.B. Thimmapur, S.S. Mallikarjun, Byrathi Suresh, and Shivaraj Tangadagi has been given the responsibility of campaign.

A team of 19 members, including Ministers K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, Santosh Lad, and Priyank Kharge, and MLAs, have been given the responsibility of Sandur, according to a release issued by Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.