Bypolls: JD(S) to decide on contesting after holding talks

Bengaluru

18 January 2021 23:11 IST

Ahead of the byelections to Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, the Janata Dal (Secular) is yet to decide on fielding its candidates.

On Monday, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said a decision on whether or not to contest will be taken after consulting with party leaders.

While he conceded that the party was weak in Belagavi, Mr. Kumaraswamy minister said Basavakalyan had elected JD(S) candidates thrice in the past. Even in Maski, the party has a considerable presence, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Exuding confidence that C.M. Ibrahim, Congress MLC and former Union Minister, would come to the party, he said he would be given a suitable party post. “Currently, he is travelling. He will rejoin the party,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said after participating in a party meeting during which observers to coordinate seven regions were appointed as part of reorganisation of the party. Nearly 30 party leaders deliberated for about three hours on the party-building exercise.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also said that he would be spending more time in North Karnataka region by travelling through Mumbai-Karnataka and Kalyana-Karnataka region. “The Old Mysuru region will be looked after by former Ministers H.D. Revanna, Sa. Ra. Mahesh, and C.S. Puttaraju.”

To a question over dissatisfaction brewing in the party, he said that like every party, the JD(S) too had one or two disgruntled people. “We can convince if there are differences of opinion. But, it will be a waste of time to do so if the person has already decided to leave the party. There are people who are repenting and want to return,” he added.