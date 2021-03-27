Bypolls: Health Department issues norms

Bengaluru

27 March 2021 00:30 IST

Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats will see voting on April 17

In view of the current COVID-19 situation in the State, the Health Department has issued comprehensive guidelines for conduct of bypolls.

Bypolls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats will be held on April 17.

While mandating that all persons including those who have received vaccination should wear face mask correctly (covering nose and mouth) during every election related activity, the guidelines stated that thermal scanning should be carried out at the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes. Hand sanitizer dispenser, liquid soap and water should be made available and physical distancing of two meters (6 feet) should always be maintained and as far as possible, large halls should be identified and utilized to ensure physical distancing norms.

Nodal health officers should be designated in the constituency to oversee COVID-19 related arrangements and preventive measures during the entire electoral process, the guidelines stated.

While online training is preferable, it is mandatory to train election officials in a decentralised manner in large halls. Adequate polling/counting and other staff for poll-related activities should be kept in reserve by the DEO/RO, to replace in case any polling personnel show COVID-19 symptoms, according to the guidelines.

Nomination forms should also be available online on the website of CEO/ DEO. Candidates should be allowed to deposit the security amount through online mode on the designated platform. However, the option to deposit in cash in the treasury should also continue.

Besides, the number of persons and vehicles to accompany a candidate for submission of nomination has been restricted to two each. Social distancing should be maintained in the Returning Officer's chamber where the nomination process is carried out and staggered time slots should be given to candidates.

Election material preparation, mustering and demustering activities should be carried out in a spacious hall in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Mandatory sanitisation of polling stations, preferably, a day before the poll; thermal scanning at entry points of every polling station and an enquiry regarding presence of other COVID-19 symptoms like cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing should also be made.