Bypolls for one Lok Sabha, two Assembly seats in Karnataka

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced byelections to the Lok Sabha constituency of Belagavi and two Assembly constituencies of Basavakalyan and Maski. Polling will be held on April 17.

The EC has not announced bypolls to Sindagi constituency, whose representative M.C. Managuli of the JD(S) died on January 28.

The model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in Belagavi district and the two Assembly constituencies. The poll code will be applicable to all candidates, political parties, and the State and Union governments.

The election notification will be issued on March 23 and the last date for filing nominations is March 30. Applications will be scrutinised on March 31 and the last day for withdrawal is April 3. Elections will be held on April 17 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2, the EC notification said.

The byelection in Belagavi was necessitated following the death of Suresh Angadi of the BJP because of COVID-19. At the time of death, he was the Minister of State for Railways.

Bypolls were necessitated in Basavakalyan constituency of Bidar district following the death of MLA Narayan Rao (Congress). Rao too succumbed to COVID-19.

In Maski (Raichur district), bypolls have been necessitated following Congress member Prathapgouda Patil’s decision to join the BJP in 2019. In the 2018 Assembly polls, Mr. Patil had won by a slender margin against Basanagouda Turvihal of the BJP.

Though the three main political parties have held several rounds of parley to identify candidates, no party has officially announced its candidates for the bypolls.