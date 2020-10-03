Bypolls: Decision on candidates on Sunday, says DKS

HUBBALLI/BELAGAVI

03 October 2020 23:51 IST

‘Party will consider opinion of local leaders’

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) D.K. Shivakumar has said that the decision on Congress candidates for the bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Legislative Assembly constituencies will be taken on Sunday.

After launching a membership drive of the Youth Congress in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons that there were several aspirants. “The party has set up a committee, led by the former Minister Ramalinga Reddy, to take a decision on the issue. We will take a final decision after Sunday’s meeting,” he said.

Regarding reports about Congress considering the name of Kusuma Ravi, wife of late IAS officer D.K. Ravi, for ticket to contest in Rajarajeshwarinagar, he said discussions were still on. Later in Belagavi, he said several senior Congress leaders had favoured her candidature.

Advertising

Advertising

“Around seven to eight MLAs and former Ministers have suggested her name. Her father, Hanumantharayappa, was in the Congress, but left it for some reasons. I am, however, yet to speak to her or to other persons concerned about this issue. The party has also not taken a final decision on this matter as there are eight to 10 aspirants,” he said.

He said that a “multi-layered system” had been created to gather opinions of party workers and leaders on such issues. “First, Congress leaders in Bengaluru such as Mr. Reddy will hold a meeting of local workers and seek their opinions. Then they will update me. I will discuss that with State-level leaders and elected representatives of the party. A final decision will be taken after that, in consultation with the high command,” he said.

A similar system will be followed to decide the candidate in Sira. The opinion of local leaders would be discussed at the State level and sent to Delhi for approval, he said.

Flood relief

Earlier in the day while speaking to presspersons after visiting the party office in Dharwad, Mr. Shivakumar lambasted the State government for its failure to take up flood relief measures and compensate farmers for the loss they had suffered.

He said the government was yet to release compensation for the crop loss suffered during last year’s floods and this year the Union Finance Minister had already expressed her helplessness on the issue.