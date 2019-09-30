Bypolls: Congress wants immediate enforcement of model code of conduct

The Opposition Congress has urged the Election Commission of India to enforce the model code of conduct from the date of announcement of the bypolls to 15 Legislative Assembly constituencies, instead of waiting till November 11.

“The Election Commission, generally, enforces the model code of conduct soon after the announcement of polls in States. But acting at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre, the EC has notified enforcement of the code of conduct from November 11, though it announced the calendar of events for the bypolls on September 27,” KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao told The Hindu.

“We will write to the EC urging it to enforce the code of conduct with immediate effect. Enforcement of the code of conduct from November 11 will enable the government to misuse its official machinery till that period and it will benefit ruling party candidates,” Mr. Rao said.

Referring to the decisions taken by the EC when the Supreme Court was hearing the petitions of disqualified legislators, Mr. Rao said in the first instance, the EC should not have deferred the bypolls scheduled for October 21. “Now, it has announced fresh dates and said that the model code of conduct becomes effective on November 11. The State government has been given a free hand to go to all these constituencies where the bypolls are due and announce all kinds of programmes and induce voters. We will take it up legally. The model code of conduct must continue (from now, till the end of the election process on December 11) and there cannot be any violation of the code of conduct,” Mr. Rao said.