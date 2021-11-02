Karnataka bypolls: Congress leads in Hangal, BJP leads in Sindgi

Counting for Hangal bypoll in Haveri, Karnataka on November 2, 2021.

HUBBALLI

02 November 2021 10:46 IST

This was after six rounds of counting

Counting of votes for the by-election to Hangal Assembly segment began as per schedule on November 2. After the fifth round of counting, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane was leading with 1,320 votes.

Mr. Mane has secured 23,324 votes, BJP candidate and former MLA Shivaraj Sajjanar has 22,024 votes while JD(S) candidate Niyaz Sheikh has secured just 204 votes.

After sixth rounds of counting, Mr. Mane had increased his lead to 1,498 votes.

Sindgi update

BJP leads by over 11,325 votes in Sindgi Assembly segment after six rounds of counting.

Ramesh Bhusnur had polled around 32,000 votes against Congress nominee Ashok Managuli' s tally of 19,000 votes.

The JD(S) candidate had got around 1,300 votes.