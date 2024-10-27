Bypolls: Congress holds strategy meeting, but absenteeism irks leaders

Amid the election fever catching up in the three Legislative Assembly constituencies going in for byelections on November 13 with the nomination process completed, Sunday saw an exchange of words between leaders besides a strategy meeting, before the parties plunge full throttle into campaigning.

In the strategy meeting held by the Congress online — anchored by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala — some legislators and Ministers were conspicuous by their absence. Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday continued its effort to put the spotlight on the waqf properties issue that the party has picked up in Vijayapura district, which the Congress insisted was a false propaganda.

Irked by absence

Those who skipped the Congress’ meeting included many Cabinet Ministers, which is said to have irked Mr. Surjewala, who questioned their seriousness and advised leaders against any complacency.

However, trying to downplay the absences, the Chief Minister later told presspersons, “Many Ministers attended while some did not. Their absence was maybe because the Deepavali festivities are nearing.” He said about 100 leaders had taken part in the meeting.

Sources said that those who attended the meeting were asked to take local leaders into confidence to ensure victory in the byelections in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. Party sources said that Ministers and legislators have been given specific responsibilities in each of the three constituencies.

Abhimanyu rhetoric continues

In Channapatna, which is seeing the most dramatic fight, the rhetoric around the portrayal of JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy as Abhimanyu, Arjuna’s son in the epic Mahabharatha, continued. Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy is facing a tough fight against five-time former legislator C.P. Yogeshwar in Channapatna. There was more exchange of words between Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Siddaramaiah on Sunday.

The Union Minister told reporters in Hassan that the party workers had promised him that Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy would “emerge as Arjuna” and not Abhimanyu, who lost his life in the chakravyuha, a war formation, in the war of Kurukshetra. He accused the Congress of trying to script the defeat of his son. The Chief Minister hit back: “When Mr. Nikhil lost his election in Mandya, when Mr. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister, and later in Ramanagara, what character was he? Why all this reference to Abhimanyu now?”

Mr. Kumaraswamy went on a temple run with his family members. He then started his campaign in Channapatna, while Mr. Yogeshwar has been actively campaigning for the past two days.

In Shiggaon

In Shiggaon, BJP candidate Bharath Bommai’s mother, Chennamma, campaigned for him, and said he was contesting because of “pressure from voters”. In the Congress camp, rebel candidate in Shiggaon Syed Azeem Peer Khadri, who has now agreed to withdraw from the fray, has decided to remain in Bengaluru following instructions from the party senior leadership, Congress sources said on Sunday. This is to avoid chances of his supporters forcing him to contest the byelection in the constituency, they said.

