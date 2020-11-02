Bypolls: Congress complains to EC on ‘bogus voters’ in R.R. Nagar

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that Munirathna, the BJP candidate in R.R. Nagar constituency, had illegally included 42,000 bogus names in the voters list.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said that party leaders had met CEO Sanjiv Kumar and demanded Mr. Munirathna’s disqualification from the election.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Shivakumar alleged that voters from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu had come to vote in the constituency and their names were included in the voters list. “A bogus voters list was created by adding the names of 56 voters in a single house in Dombighat in the constituency,” he said.

“The bogus voters list was revealed during a survey by the party. All illegal voters’ houses and names have been videographed,” the KPCC chief said. “Additional bogus voters were included using the addresses of vacant sites and houses. Officials were involved in the generation of the fake list.”

The Congress also alleged that the BJP candidate had distributed set-top boxes, worth ₹3.4 crore, to voters. On October 26, while campaigning, Mr. Munirathna himself stated that he had distributed set-top boxes to voters, the Congress leader said, demanding disqualification of the BJP candidate.

Against police

The State Congress also filed a complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner against police officers and others for their alleged “corrupt practices” in R.R. Nagar constituency in the city.

The party claimed that Mr. Munirathna was influencing the police to give support and cooperation to leaders and workers of the BJP for distribution of money to voters. They named two Assistant Commissioners of Police and four Circle Inspectors as having been found supporting the BJP cadre and helping them “transport cash” in police vehicles to various parts in the constituency. “This is nothing but criminal intimidation,” the Congress said, seeking action against the police.