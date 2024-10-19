ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls: Bommai’s son picked for Shiggaon seat

Published - October 19, 2024 10:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The BJP high command on Saturday announced the party candidates for Shiggaon and Sandur seats. The party, however, has kept the announcement on Channapatna pending

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Saturday announced candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Karnataka, naming former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai for the Shiggaon seat and the State president of its Scheduled Tribe Morcha, Bangaru Hanumantha, for the Sandur seat.

The choice for the contentious Channapatna seat has been kept pending and it is expected to be announced on Sunday, after another round of deliberations between the NDA partners — BJP and JD (S).

BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar is strongly vying for the ticket. The seat was earlier held by JD (S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. His son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is in the reckoning for the seat.

Elections will be held on November 13 and the results announced on November 23.

