Bypolls: BJP tries to bring ticket aspirants round

The BJP on Wednesday began the exercise of convincing ticket aspirants from its cadre to opt out of the race to make way for disqualified MLAs to contest the bypolls.

Ticket aspirants from the party had remained adamant that they should be given preference over the disqualified MLAs.

Following this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, party State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and Revenue Minister R. Ashok met with prominent party leaders from eight southern constituencies that are going to the bypolls.

A similar meeting with respect to the remaining seven seats from the northern region would be held in Hubballi on October 26.

Later, the party’s State core committee too met to take stock of the political developments and preparations related to the byelections.