Karnataka

Bypolls: BJP tries to bring ticket aspirants round

more-in

The BJP on Wednesday began the exercise of convincing ticket aspirants from its cadre to opt out of the race to make way for disqualified MLAs to contest the bypolls.

Ticket aspirants from the party had remained adamant that they should be given preference over the disqualified MLAs.

Following this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, party State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and Revenue Minister R. Ashok met with prominent party leaders from eight southern constituencies that are going to the bypolls.

A similar meeting with respect to the remaining seven seats from the northern region would be held in Hubballi on October 26.

Later, the party’s State core committee too met to take stock of the political developments and preparations related to the byelections.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 8:35:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bypolls-bjp-tries-to-bring-ticket-aspirants-round/article29783021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY