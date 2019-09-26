Bypolls: BJP puts off decision on candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party State core committee, which met here on Wednesday, desisted from making any formal decision on candidates for the byelections to 15 Assembly constituencies as the Supreme Court is yet to pronounce its order on the case related to disqualified MLAs. The party, however, decided to activate its poll machinery by convening two meetings on Friday and Sunday.

Briefing reporters after the core committee meeting, BJP leader Arvind Limbavali said the Friday’s meeting, to be held in Bengaluru, would cover 8 Assembly seats from southern region while the Sunday’s meeting, to be held in Hubballi, would look into strategies for seven northern Assembly seats.

He said the party would take up a 150-km padayatra in each of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State from October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti. During the padayatra, the party leaders would try to create awareness on Swachch Bharat-related issues such as banning of plastic.