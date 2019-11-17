Bypolls: BJP central leaders not to campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the bypolls to 15 Assembly seats will be led by the State leadership headlined by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. No central leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be part of the campaign.

The BJP released a list of 40 star campaigners for the bypolls and it includes not a single leader from outside the State, except P. Muralidhar Rao, party’s national general secretary in charge of Karnataka.

Image conscious

Sources in the party said Mr. Modi, conscious of his image, was uncomfortable with associating himself with “engineered defections” and this had been the case in other States too where the BJP had poached MLAs from other parties.

Mr. Shah and BJP national working president J.P. Nadda too have exempted themselves from the campaign for the same reason, sources said.

The party high command had cautiously distanced itself from defections as well. A senior leader said it was Mr. Yediyurappa who had led the efforts to woo MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) to toppl the coalition government.

“It was Mr. Yediyurappa’s gamble and he is capable of winning these seats back to ensure the stability of the government,” a senior leader claimed. However, the BJP claimed that the central leadership never campaigned in the bypolls.

“The central leadership does not involve itself in campaign for any bypolls across the country. This has been the norm and Karnataka will be no different,” said Ravi Kumar, general secretary, BJP, Karnataka.

The list of star campaigners includes BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, all Union Ministers from the State, three Deputy Chief Ministers, prominent Ministers, and Members of Parliament from districts where the constituencies are facing bypolls.