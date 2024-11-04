ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls being fought against Congress maladministration: Ashok

Published - November 04, 2024 03:20 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the bypolls to three Assembly seats as election against the alleged maladministration of the Congress government, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday said that the NDA was fighting the Congress government over bad administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not an election over individuals. People will identify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements against the loot of the Congress. The Congress government does not have money to take up development works. The milk incentive to farmers has not been given for 16 months. The waqf board is taking away farmers’ land. The BJP will protest against this,” he said.

He said that the BJP will protest till entries in the RTCs are set right with respect to the waqf row.

However, Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu said that Mr. Ashok’s statement was made in desperation and to safeguard his position. “The Congress and its leaders need not have election on the plank of maladministration. It’s only the BJP that wants election on that plank,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US