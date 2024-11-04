Bypolls being fought against Congress maladministration: Ashok

Terming the bypolls to three Assembly seats as election against the alleged maladministration of the Congress government, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday said that the NDA was fighting the Congress government over bad administration.

“This is not an election over individuals. People will identify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements against the loot of the Congress. The Congress government does not have money to take up development works. The milk incentive to farmers has not been given for 16 months. The waqf board is taking away farmers’ land. The BJP will protest against this,” he said.

He said that the BJP will protest till entries in the RTCs are set right with respect to the waqf row.

However, Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu said that Mr. Ashok’s statement was made in desperation and to safeguard his position. “The Congress and its leaders need not have election on the plank of maladministration. It’s only the BJP that wants election on that plank,” he said.

