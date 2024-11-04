GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bypolls being fought against Congress maladministration: Ashok

Published - November 04, 2024 03:20 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the bypolls to three Assembly seats as election against the alleged maladministration of the Congress government, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday said that the NDA was fighting the Congress government over bad administration.

“This is not an election over individuals. People will identify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements against the loot of the Congress. The Congress government does not have money to take up development works. The milk incentive to farmers has not been given for 16 months. The waqf board is taking away farmers’ land. The BJP will protest against this,” he said.

He said that the BJP will protest till entries in the RTCs are set right with respect to the waqf row.

However, Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu said that Mr. Ashok’s statement was made in desperation and to safeguard his position. “The Congress and its leaders need not have election on the plank of maladministration. It’s only the BJP that wants election on that plank,” he said.

Published - November 04, 2024 03:20 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.