Bypolls amid pandemic risks people’s lives: HDK

Bengaluru

08 October 2020 23:26 IST

He, however, says JD(S) will contest the byelections to two Assembly seats

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has questioned the timing of the byelections to two Legislative Assembly segments and polls to four Legislative Council seats amid the pandemic.

“What would have happened if the polls to the Bihar Assembly and bypolls to 54 constituencies were delayed by three months? What would have happened if President’s rule was imposed in Bihar for three months and a caretaker government allowed?” Mr. Kumaraswamy asked. He said he was running a temperature after a two-day visit to Sira.He told reporters here: “Winning or losing is common for political parties. Just because you win one election, can we get power? Politicians are playing with the lives of people. In these circumstances, how do we participate in elections? We have to go to villages where crowds will gather. Will everyone be wearing masks or is it possible to maintain social distance?”

However, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) will contest the byelections to the two seats, and brushed aside allegations of Congress leaders that the JD(S) was contesting to help the BJP win elections. “Whether we win or lose, we will fight in both the seats.” While the party has finalised Ammajamma as the candidate for Sira, it is yet to name its nominee for R.R. Nagar segment, he added.

On Congress and BJP poaching JD(S) leaders, he said such party-hopping was common as many leaders after enjoying power and position in the JD(S) join other parties. “Two zilla panchayat members, including a former zilla panchayat president, have gone to the national parties. Two of the Congress’ nominees for the Council elections were in the JD(S),” he said.

‘Why raise caste census issue now?’

Accusing the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of indulging in “caste politics”, Mr. Kumaraswamy questioned the timing of the former urging the State government to accept the caste census report. “When I was the Chief Minister for 14 months, Mr. Siddaramaiah was the chairman of the coordination committee. He did not talk about it then. Why is he asking the government to accept it now?” Mr. Kumaraswamy asked.