Bypolls: 36 nominations received so far

A total of 36 nominations have been filed for the byelections to 15 Assembly constituencies till Monday. They have been filed by 35 candidates.

Athani has seen the highest nominations of seven, while Kagwad has received five. Yellapur, K.R. Puram, and Yeshwantpur have received four nominations each, while Vijayanagar constituency has received three.

Interestingly, Hoskote, Mahalaksmi Layout, and Hirekerur constituencies are yet to receive any nominations.

The bypolls were earlier scheduled on October 21. However, it was postponed in view of the pending petitions filed by disqualified MLAs before the Supreme Court. The election authorities received 29 nominations before the postponement of elections, which have remained valid.

