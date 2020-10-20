Karnataka

Bypolls: 31 candidates remain in fray

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 20 October 2020 02:16 IST
Updated: 20 October 2020 02:16 IST

A total of 31 candidates remain in the fray for the bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituencies after the last date for withdrawal of nomination on Monday.

In all, 40 candidates had filed their nominations in the two Assembly constituencies. While 15 candidates remain in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations in Sira, 16 candidates remain at R.R. Nagar. As many as four candidates withdrew their nominations in R.R. Nagar while two candidates withdrew in Sira.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka
politics
Bangalore
Karnataka
Read more...