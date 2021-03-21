Bypoll: Will the two Jarkiholis campaign?

Belagavi

21 March 2021 22:40 IST

The CD scandal seems to have created confusion among BJP workers

The sex CD scandal allegedly involving Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA, seems to have created confusion among BJP workers about the involvement of the brothers in the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls on April 17.

It seems the Jarkiholi brothers, Mr. Ramesh who has been directly implicated and his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi, are busy in damage control post the break out of the scandal.

“They may not find enough time and resources for the bypoll campaign. This vacancy at the top is worrying the party,” said a leader.

Though Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced in Maski, Raichur, on Saturday that Mr. Ramesh will be among the “star campaigners” for the Belagavi bypoll, party workers in are unsure if it will work on ground.

Party insiders say that nominating a family member of the late Suresh Angadi, whose death necessitated the bypoll, might help in this context, as it would reduce some burden on the party and help it benefit from the sympathy factor, though there are reservations about “dynasty politics”.

However, supporters of Mr. Ramesh say moving the brothers out of the campaign team would affect the party’s chances.

“If Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Balachandra are not be in the frontlines during the campaign, it will hit us badly,” said Bhimshi Bharamannanavar, BJP yuva morcha leader, closely associated with Mr. Ramesh.

“The Jarkiholi brothers have a strong network of supporters across the district, who know that the CD case is a conspiracy against the family,” Mr. Bharamannanavar insisted.

The Congress’ dilemma

It remains to be seen if and how the Congress will pitch the CD scandal in the rallies in Belagavi. Will they be able to do so if if one of the brothers, Satish Jarkiholi, is finalised as the Congress contestant remains a moot question. More so since the entire episode is being pitched as an effort to malign the family’s reputation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Satish is said to be reluctant to contest. “If the party asks me, I will fight,” he has said. He left for Delhi to meet senior leaders on Sunday.