Bypoll to Karnataka Rajya Sabha seat on December 1

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the byelection to the one Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka that fell vacant when Ashok Gasti passed away on September 17.

The polling and counting of votes will be held on December 1. Gasti, a BJP leader, had been sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member for the first time in July, but could not attend any session of Parliament because of COVID-19.

While announcing the schedule, the EC said that all those involved in election-related activities have to wear face masks.

“The Chief Secretary, Karnataka, is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for the election. Furthermore, the commission has also appointed the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, as Observer for this election,” the EC said.

The EC also announced the schedule for elections to 11 graduates and teachers’ constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and five such seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, with polling on December 1. These seats had been vacated in May and July on account of retirement of members, but the polls had to be deferred because of COVID-19.