Bypoll to Council seat vacated by Shettar on July 12

Published - June 18, 2024 07:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has announced the byelection to one seat of the Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency. The polling and counting of votes will be held on July 12.

The election will be held for the seat vacated by the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Mr. Shettar quit the Congress and resigned from the Council before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He contested from the Belagavi constituency as the BJP candidate and won the poll.

The last day for filing nominations is July 2 while the last day for withdrawal of nominations is July 5, the EC order said.

Karnataka / election

