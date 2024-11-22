Bypoll results on Saturday: Not a number game, but one of party and individual prestige

:

The mandate of the high-pitched byelections in the Assembly constituencies of Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur in Karnataka will be declared on Saturday and the outcome is significant on multiple counts, even though they are inconsequential to the stability of the Congress government.

The results are crucial for two former Chief Ministers — Basavaraj Bommai and H.D. Kumaraswamy — to retain their families’ hold in Channapatna and Shiggaon, respectively. The results would also give the ruling dispensation an indication of the impact of the five guarantee schemes, and Minority Minister B.Z. Zameer Khan’s alleged mishandling of waqf portfolio and his “racial” remarks against JD(S) leader Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The stakes are high for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar to assert their authority in the administration amid ongoing charges of corruption hurled by the Opposition BJP.

Pulling off victories in at least two constituencies would likely help the Chief Minister consolidate his position within the government and among his OBC cadre following. Defeats would give a further boost to a game of one-upmanship between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, who is aspiring to occupy the top post. The defeat would also strengthen the voice of those who are leading a chorus for a Cabinet reshuffle.

Impact on Congress, NDA

While the Opposition BJP and JD(S) alliance have said the mandate would be a referendum on the State government’s “bad governance”, the ruling party has maintained that it would be a message to the BJP for its “vindictive and communal politics”. The mandate would set the tone for the winter session of the State legislature to be held next month in Belagavi.

On the other hand, victory in the three seats would not only enable the BJP-JD(S) alliance to step up its attack on the government for its alleged failures on many fronts but also boost the morale of the cadre under the leadership of BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra. The disgruntled leaders within the saffron party would demand a change of the State BJP chief if the party sufferes a setback.

The results would decide the political future of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is trying his luck in Channapatna this time after losing two elections. A victory in Channapatna would help five-time legislator and film actor C.P. Yogeshwar, who has returned to the Congress from the BJP, to re-establish his hold on his home turf after two bitter defeats against Mr. Kumaraswamy.

Keenly watched

The Channapatna constituency, which is in the Vokkaliga belt, has gained much attention due to the possible impact of the result on the influence of Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Kumaraswamy. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is in his nineties, too intensively campaigned for his grandson in the constituency.

It is a matter of prestige for Mr. Bommai, MP, to retain his hold in the Shiggaon constituency. His son, Bharath Bommai, is contesting against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of the Congress.

In Sandur (ST) constituency, Annapurna, wife of party MP for Ballari E. Tukaram, is trying her luck against BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumantha. Former mining baron G. Janardhana Reddy, MLA, and BJP leaders extensively campaigned in this constituency to wrest the seat from the Congress.