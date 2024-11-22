 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Bypoll results on Saturday: Not a number game, but one of party and individual prestige

Even though the results are inconsequential to the stability of the Congress government, it could impact multiple equations

Published - November 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Nagesh Prabhu
Nagesh Prabhu
A file photo of voters queuing up at a polling station at Chakkere village in the Channapatna Assembly constituency.

A file photo of voters queuing up at a polling station at Chakkere village in the Channapatna Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKSH

:

The mandate of the high-pitched byelections in the Assembly constituencies of Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur in Karnataka will be declared on Saturday and the outcome is significant on multiple counts, even though they are inconsequential to the stability of the Congress government.

The results are crucial for two former Chief Ministers — Basavaraj Bommai and H.D. Kumaraswamy — to retain their families’ hold in Channapatna and Shiggaon, respectively. The results would also give the ruling dispensation an indication of the impact of the five guarantee schemes, and Minority Minister B.Z. Zameer Khan’s alleged mishandling of waqf portfolio and his “racial” remarks against JD(S) leader Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The stakes are high for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar to assert their authority in the administration amid ongoing charges of corruption hurled by the Opposition BJP.

Pulling off victories in at least two constituencies would likely help the Chief Minister consolidate his position within the government and among his OBC cadre following. Defeats would give a further boost to a game of one-upmanship between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, who is aspiring to occupy the top post. The defeat would also strengthen the voice of those who are leading a chorus for a Cabinet reshuffle.

Impact on Congress, NDA

While the Opposition BJP and JD(S) alliance have said the mandate would be a referendum on the State government’s “bad governance”, the ruling party has maintained that it would be a message to the BJP for its “vindictive and communal politics”. The mandate would set the tone for the winter session of the State legislature to be held next month in Belagavi.

On the other hand, victory in the three seats would not only enable the BJP-JD(S) alliance to step up its attack on the government for its alleged failures on many fronts but also boost the morale of the cadre under the leadership of BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra. The disgruntled leaders within the saffron party would demand a change of the State BJP chief if the party sufferes a setback.

The results would decide the political future of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is trying his luck in Channapatna this time after losing two elections. A victory in Channapatna would help five-time legislator and film actor C.P. Yogeshwar, who has returned to the Congress from the BJP, to re-establish his hold on his home turf after two bitter defeats against Mr. Kumaraswamy.

Keenly watched

The Channapatna constituency, which is in the Vokkaliga belt, has gained much attention due to the possible impact of the result on the influence of Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Kumaraswamy. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is in his nineties, too intensively campaigned for his grandson in the constituency.

It is a matter of prestige for Mr. Bommai, MP, to retain his hold in the Shiggaon constituency. His son, Bharath Bommai, is contesting against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of the Congress.

In Sandur (ST) constituency, Annapurna, wife of party MP for Ballari E. Tukaram, is trying her luck against BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumantha. Former mining baron G. Janardhana Reddy, MLA, and BJP leaders extensively campaigned in this constituency to wrest the seat from the Congress.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics / Janata Dal - Secular / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.