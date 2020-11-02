Bypoll for Karnataka Rajya Sabha seat on Dec. 1

Counting of votes will take place on the same day

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka that fell vacant when MP Ashok Gasti passed away due to COVID-19 on September 17.

Polling and counting of votes would be held on December 1, according to the schedule. Gasti, a BJP leader, had been sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member in July for the first time but could not attend any session of Parliament due to COVID-19.

The EC said all those involved in election-related activities have to wear face masks.

“The Chief Secretary, Karnataka, is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election. Further, the Commission has also appointed the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, as Observer for this election,” the EC said.

The EC also announced the schedule for elections to 11 graduates and teachers’ constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and five such seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, with polling on December 1. These constituencies fell vacant in May and July due to the retirement of the members but the polls had been deferred due to the COVID-19 situation.