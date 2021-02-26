Karnataka

Bypoll for Council seat on March 15

Byelection to a Legislative Council seat from the Legislative Assembly constituency will be held on March 15, said a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The byelection has been necessitated to fill the vacancy created following the death of S.L. Dharme Gowda, Deputy Chairman of the Council, on December 28, 2020. While the last date for filing nomination is March 4 and the last date for withdrawal is March 8. Polling would be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 15 and counting would be held after 5 p.m. on the same day.

