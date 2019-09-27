Bypoll deferred: Chief Electoral Officer yet to get intimation

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), by Thursday evening, was yet to receive an official intimation from the Election Commission of India on deferring the bypolls to the Legislative Assembly from 15 constituencies in the State.

When asked if the model code of conduct was still in force or when would it be withdrawn, a senior official said, “We do not have anything officially yet. We also do not know what kind of order is expected.”

To another clarification on the time frame within which the bypolls have to be held, sources said it is generally within six months of vacating the seat.