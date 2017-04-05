Bypoll campaigning does not wilt under summer heat

The searing summer heat has not taken the sheen off the campaigning for the byelections to Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly constituencies with leaders from the Congress and the BJP braving the scorching sun to woo voters.

Both the constituencies continue to be in the grip of summer though, recent moderate showers brought a little respite to the people involved in election activity.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa are shuttling between the two neighbouring Assembly constituencies to sway voters. The two leaders have been camping here since many days, accompanied by other leaders.

JD-S has not fielded its candidate for the bypoll.

H.A. Venkatesh, Congress spokesperson, said the summer heat has not impacted the party workers much since winning the elections was top priority for them.

The heat is always more in Nanjangud where the Kapila flows. “We, of course, beat the heat, by drinking lots of water, buttermilk, tender coconut water and eating seasonal fruits. We cannot take a step back just because of the heat since elections are time-bound,” M.A. Mohan, BJP leader, said.

“People offer us water and even buttermilk to beat the heat. Our party workers also make arrangements. It depends on the places. We also carry glucose, peppermints and sometimes packaged juices. For party’s win, sacrifices are necessary,” he said.