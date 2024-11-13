Byelections: Polling passes off peacefully in Sandur

The polling for the byelection to the Sandur Assembly constituency, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent MLA E. Tukaram after he successfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Ballari, went off peacefully on Wednesday.

“Polling was peaceful at all the polling stations in the Sandur Assembly segment. In two places, EVM developed some minor errors and technical experts fixed in in a few minutes,” Superintendent of Police Shoba Rani told the media in the evening,

The polling began at 7 a.m. as per the schedule. The polling that started on a slow note in the morning owing largely to the winter chill gradually picked up as the day proceeded. As per information provided by the Election Commission of India, the turnout which was 9.99% at 9 a.m. grew to 25.96% by 11 a.m., 43.46% by 1 p.m. and 58.27% by 3 p.m. Interestingly, the turnout took a leap to reach 71.47% by 5 p.m.

Voters were found standing in queues outside their designated polling stations across the constituency to exercise their franchise. Young voters showed much enthusiasm and showed their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their first vote.

“The District administration had taken up a special drive for the enrolment of new voters. I made use of the opportunity and got enrolled in the electoral roll. I feel very proud to have exercised my franchise,” Avaneeth, a female voter, told media persons outside Polling Station 67 at Sandur Taluk Panchayat building.

Senior citizens were seen being assisted by relatives, neighbours and volunteers in polling stations.

The Ballari district administration had made all arrangements to ensure a free and fair election. Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Women and Child Development deployed their staff and volunteers with medicine kits at every polling station to help people in need. Shamianas were erected wherever required and basic requirements such as drinking water and chairs were provided.

Congress candidate E. Annapurna and Labour Minister Santosh Lad exercised their franchise along with their family members at Polling Station 67 in Sandur town.

The Pink Polling Station manned by women staff at the Government Higher Primary School in Toranagal was a centre of attraction. Many voters were found taking selfies at the selfie box outside the booth.

The constituency has 2,36,402 voters – 1,17,935 men, 1,18,438 women and 29 others – and 253 polling stations were established – 68 in urban areas, 185 in rural areas. As many as 60 polling stations are identified as critical – 17 in Sandur, 27 in Toranagal and 16 in Choranur.