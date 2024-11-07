ADVERTISEMENT

Byelections in several Yadgir GPs on November 23

Published - November 07, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Byelections for gram panchayat constituencies in Yadgir district will be held on November 23. The last date for filing nomination papers is November 12. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 13. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling will be held on November 23 and re-elections, if necessary, is scheduled on November 25. The results will be announced on November 26.

Elections will be held for Kanyakolur, Beeranur, Devapur, Hemanur, Mundargi, Arkera (B), Arkera (K), Bandalli, Halagera, Madhwara, Kandkur, Yalasatti, Maranal and Rajankollur gram panchayat constituencies.

To ensure smooth and fair elections, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has passed orders prohibiting weekly market, cattle market and annual fair on the day of the elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US