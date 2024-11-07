 />
Byelections in several Yadgir GPs on November 23

Published - November 07, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Byelections for gram panchayat constituencies in Yadgir district will be held on November 23. The last date for filing nomination papers is November 12. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 13. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till November 15.

Polling will be held on November 23 and re-elections, if necessary, is scheduled on November 25. The results will be announced on November 26.

Elections will be held for Kanyakolur, Beeranur, Devapur, Hemanur, Mundargi, Arkera (B), Arkera (K), Bandalli, Halagera, Madhwara, Kandkur, Yalasatti, Maranal and Rajankollur gram panchayat constituencies.

To ensure smooth and fair elections, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has passed orders prohibiting weekly market, cattle market and annual fair on the day of the elections.

