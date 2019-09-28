Byelections: Disqualified MLAs now have a new deadline

Fifteen of the 17 disqualified MLAs, who heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday when the Election Commission of India agreed to defer the byelections as the Supreme Court was seized of their petition challenging their disqualification, now have a new deadline — November 18, which is the last date for filing nominations for the bypolls.

Hopeful of relief

The disqualified MLAs are hopeful that by then they will get relief from the Supreme Court. The then Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar has disqualified them till the end of the tenure of the current Assembly. If their disqualification is not stayed or set aside, the MLAs cannot contest the bypolls.

The ECI announced a new calender for the bypolls and polling will now be held on December 5. The counting of votes will be on December 9.

This in the light of the apex court listing the petition of the disqualified MLAs for October 22.

In a separate notification, ECI clarified that model code of conduct, which was in place earlier in the light of polls on October 21, has been suspended.

With the poll date now rescheduled, model poll code will be in place from November 11.

In a tricky spot

The earlier calender of bypolls threatened their chances of contesting the elections and that had pushed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to a tricky spot.

The Chief Minister then rushed to New Delhi to urge the Union government to work out a solution.