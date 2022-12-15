Byadgi Taluk Sahitya Sammelan tomorrow

December 15, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The sixth Byadgi Taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelan will be held on Saturday on the Navodya School premises in Motebennur of Byadgi taluk in Haveri district. Writer and former DDPI Prakash Mannangi has been chosen as the Sarvadhyaksha of the one-day literary event. President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. A huge cultural procession will precede the inauguration. Various literary sessions, poets meet, felicitation to achievers and cultural programmes will be held as part of the sammelan.

