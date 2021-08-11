Byadgi Police crack murder case

The Byadgi Police have solved the case of an unidentified body found near Motebennur in Haveri district and arrested a woman from Dharwad on the charge of murder.

The name of the accused was given as Shobha Hosalli, a resident of Hebballi Agasi in Dharwad. The dead man was identified as Nagaraj Mannikeri (28), a resident of Dharwad.

The Byadgi Police found the body of Nagaraj Mannikeri near Motebennur on August 8. Initially, it looked like a case of accident. And, the police took up investigation using a chit containing a mobile phone number found in the trouser pocket.

As the police further investigated the case, it came to light that the accused, a divorcee, had had an affair with Nagaraj Mannikeri who was working as a sweeper like her at an apartment in Dharwad.

As the accused was elder to him and also, a divorcee, the family members of Nagaraj Mannikeri had objected to their relationship and had convinced Nagaraj Mannikeri that he should marry another girl.

The accused, Shobha Hosalli, who was upset over the development, reportedly fought with Nagaraj Mannikeri on the issue. When it became evident that Nagaraj Mannikeri will marry another girl, Shobha Hosalli took him out of Dharwad on the pretext of a trip and then strangulated him to death. Later, she threw the body near Motebennur to destroy evidence, the police said.

A team led by Byadgi Police Inspector Basavaraj, Sub-Inspector Mahanthesh M.M. and Assistant Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Anchatagi arrested the accused and produced her before court. Further investigation is on.