Byadgi chilli market decides to transact twice a week

March 13, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Byadgi APMC Yard, which witnessed violence on Monday over chilli prices, will now carry out the tender process for chill crop twice a week instead of the earlier once a week.

The chilli merchants of Byadgi agreed to a suggestion from Minister for Agricultural Marketing and district in-charge Shivanand Patil during his visit to the market on Wednesday.

The merchants assured the Minister that they will participate in the tendering process for chilli on Monday and Thursday.

Chairing a meeting of the merchants after his visit to the APMC Market Yard in Byadgi for assessment of damage and ground reality, the Minister told the merchants that doing business only once a week will increase pressure and consequently, might lead to problems. So, it will be better for them to do transaction twice a week, while the government will take steps to address their demands, he said.

The Minister also assured the merchants that a police station will be set up at the APMC Yard and provide additional land to address the want of space. The authorities concerned will also be directed to put to use the Raitha Bhavan, he said.

Mr. Patil promised merchants that he will deploy additional staff for the APMC office and install CCTV cameras in the yard for surveillance. He told them that they will require some time to compensate the loss incurred during the violence and that they have considered their demands positively.

Referring to the food at concessional rates provided to farmers by merchants associations in Ballari and Mysuru, the Minister suggested that the merchants take up a similar initiative in Byadgi too and promised cooperation from the APMC.

Chilli authority

During the meeting, the merchants urged the Minister to set up a Chilli Development Authority and additional space for storing yield when there are huge arrivals. They also urged the Minister to resolve the issues concerning the approach road to the market, while putting forward several other demands.

MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy, Superintendent of Police Anshukumar, president of Merchants Association Suresgouda Patil, secretary Raju Molageri and others were present.

