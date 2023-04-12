B.Y. Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripur

April 12, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Hassan

The BJP has announced its candidates for six of the seven constituencies in Shivamogga district. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y.Vijayendra has been nominated for Shikaripur.

The party has kept the selection of a candidate for Shivamogga, represented by former Minister K.S. Eshwaappa, pending. Earlier in the day, Mr. Eshwarappa wrote to BJP national president J.P.Nadda, requesting that he not consider him for any constituency as he wished to take retirement from electoral politics.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will contest again from Tirthahalli. Sitting MLAs Hartal Halappa, Kumar Bangarappa and Ashok Naik, will contest from their respective constituencies: Sagar, Sorab, and Shivamogga Rural. Mangoti Rudresh has been nominated for Bhadravati, which is represented by Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara.

In Hassan district, the party has fielded the district president, H.K. Suresh, for Belur and former district president Yoga Ramesh for Arkalgud. Preetham Gowda, MLA, will contest for another term in Hassan. ‘Cement’ Manju has been nominated for Sakleshpur and Devaraje Gowda is the candidate for Holenarasipur, where senior JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna is the MLA. The party has not announced its candidates for Shravanabelgola and Arsikere constituencies. Interestingly, four-time MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, who joined the BJP recently, has been denied a ticket in Arkalgud.

In Chikkamagaluru district, former Minister D.N. Jeevaraj will contest for Sringeri. The party’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi has been nominated for Chikkamagaluru, and sitting MLAs D.S. Suresh and K.S. Prakash will contest for Tarikere and Kadur constituencies, respectively. The party has not announced a candidate for Mudigere, represented by BJP MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy.