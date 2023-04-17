B.Y. Vijayendra submits nomination papers for Shikaripur

April 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

B.Y. Vijayendra, BJP candidate for Shikaripur constituency in Shivamogga, submitted his nomination papers on Monday.

He was accompanied by his wife, Malenadu Development Board chairman Gurumurthy and a couple of leaders of the party. He decided to submit a set of papers on Monday (April 17), considered auspicious.

He would submit another set of papers on April 19. He would hold a procession and a public meeting on the day. Mr.Vijayendra told the media that his father and former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, former Minister K.S. Eshwaraappa and others would address the public meeting on the day.

Procession

Nagaraj Gowda, who decided to contest as an Independent after he was denied the Congress ticket, also submitted the nomination papers on the day. He took out a procession from Huchchuraya Swamy Temple to the taluk office. Hundreds of people joined the procession. Many people from villages in the taluk participated in the procession.