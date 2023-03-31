B.Y. Vijayendra confident of party getting majority

March 31, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

State BJP vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday expressed confidence that his party will get a clear majority in the ensuing elections. “The party will put up capable candidates in all 224 constituencies and our leaders are in the process of finalising the list of candidates,” he said..

Speaking to reporters here, he said all 224 seats are important for the party besides Varuna from where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting.

“Whoever from the BJP is fielded in Varuna, the party will win, regardless of the candidate,” he said, before his father and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa ruled out his son’s (Mr. Vijayendra) contest in Varuna against Mr. Siddaramaiah while speaking in Bengaluru on the speculations about his possible contest from Varuna.

Based on Mr. Yediyurappa’s assertion on Friday, Mr. Vijayendra’s contest from Shikaripura, as his father and the sitting MLA from the constituency declared earlier while announcing his decision to bid adieu to electoral politics, is certain.

Expressing confidence that the party workers are enthusiastic in all constituencies, Mr. Vijayendra said the focus is on the party’s win in most segments and the party is important, not the candidate.

He expressed doubts that the people will be carried away by sentiments when asked whether Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement that it will be his last electoral battle from Varuna will make an impact on the voters. “The people of Varuna will decide whom to vote for,” he replied.

When his reaction was sought to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s recent assertion that he cannot come for campaign in Varuna (as he had to travel in the State) and his son will work on his behalf, indicating the senior Congress leader’s confidence on the voters, Mr. Vijayendra said, “The party will win against Mr. Siddaramaiah.”