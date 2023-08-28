ADVERTISEMENT

B.Y. Raghavendra says August 31 is a historic day for people of Shivamogga as airport gets ready to welcome first flight

August 28, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Flight operations at Shivamogga airport to start on August 31. The first flight will land at 11.05 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

An aerial view of Shivamogga airport, which was inaugurated before the Assembly elections in Karnataka, on February 27, 2023.

Flight operations will begin at Shivamogga airport on August 31. “It will be a historic day for the people of Shivamogga,” said Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra on August 28.

Addressing a media conference in Shivamogga, Mr. Raghavendra said the first flight (Indigo) will leave Bengaluru at 9.50 a.m. and land in Shivamogga at 11.05 a.m. Passengers will include former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is minister in-charge of Shivamogga, Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil and legislators of Shivamogga.

The flight will take off from Shivamogga the same day at 11.25 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 12.25 p.m., he said.

The fare will keep changing as per demand. The launch of flight operations resulted in a surge in demand, taking the fare up to ₹14,000.

“However, those who booked early got seats for as low as ₹2,900 or ₹3,200. As the Bengaluru-Shivamogga route does not come under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), passengers cannot expect any subsidy,” the MP said.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, along with MLA S.N. Channabasappa, address media persons at Shivamogga airport on August 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Raghavendra expressed confidence that flights on other routes connecting Shivamogga with Chennai, Goa and Tirupati would start within a month.

“The tender process has been completed. As per the condition, airlines have to start operations within 90 days after the tender process. Passengers will get subsidy on some routes. Looking at the response, I am sure Shivamogga will emerge as an international airport within the next 10 years, benefiting people of all districts in the central region of Karnataka,” the MP said.

The airport has been built at Sogane, near Shivamogga, with an investment of about ₹449.22 crore. The infrastructure is designed to accommodate Airbus 320 flights. The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

