B.Y. Raghavendra gets elected to parliament for fourth time

BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has been elected to Lok Sabha from Shivamogga for the fourth time.

In the elections held in 2019, he secured 56.9% of votes and won with a margin of 2.23 lakh. This time, he secured 7,78,721 votes (56.54%) and won by a margin of 2,43,715 votes against Geetha Shivarajkumar, of the Congress party, daughter of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, and wife of Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar. Interestingly, earlier, Raghavendra defeated Bangarappa in 2009 and Madhu Bangarappa twice (in 2018 by-election and 2019). And he defeated another member of the family. Geetha secured only 5,35,006 votes (38.85%).

Mr. Raghavendra campaigned with the support of the party’s organisation and its workers across the constituency. His father, B.S. Yediyurappa, younger brother, B.Y. Vijayendra, and MLAs of the party worked for his victory. He had the support of the JD(S) as well in the constituency. The candidature of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa as a rebel candidate failed to make any impact on Raghavendra’s election.

Speaking to the media after the results, Mr. Raghavendra dedicated his victory to the hard work of workers of the BJP and JD(S) in the constituency. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning for him and the voters for electing him by a huge margin. Further, he added that the people of the constituency had given a fitting reply to comments and allegations made against him and his family.

Face-loss

On the Congress camp, Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa led the campaign for his sister Geetha Shivarajkumar. Actor Shivarajkumar travelled extensively across the constituency and sought votes for his wife. However, their efforts did not yield results. Leaders in the Congress, who wished not to be named, blame Mr. Madhu Bangarappa for the party’s defeat. They said that the minister hardly listened to others.

The BJP candidate has got more votes than his rival of the Congress in all eight assembly segments, including Sorab, represented by Madhu Bangarappa. Raghavendra of the BJP secured 88,170 votes in Sorab, while the Congress candidate got only 70,233. During the election campaign, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa exuded confidence in winning the seat and also maintained that he would not fail as a leader.

Neither he nor his sister were seen at the counting centre on Tuesday.