By-poll to MCC Ward 36 on Sept. 3

MYSURU

12 August 2021 18:50 IST

Model code in area limits from Aug. 16

The by-election to Ward No. 36 of Mysuru City Corporation will be held on September 3 with the State Election Commission issuing an order in this regard on Thursday.

The by-election had become necessary following the annulment of the election of Rukmini Made Gowda of the JD(S) in May this year.

Ms. Rukmini was elected as the Mayor of Mysuru in February but lost the post three months later after the Karnataka High Court upheld the order of the District Court rescinding her election.

The by-election coincides with the elections to the Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi City Corporations.

Ms. Rajani of the Congress had questioned the sanctity of her election filing a petition in a local court in view of the false affidavit relating to her assets. The District and Sessions Court had ruled against Ms. Rukmini Made Gowda and ordered that Ms. Rajani, who had polled the second highest votes, be declared winner.

However, Ms. Rukmini Made Gowda moved the High Court which in its recent order annulled her election. It refused to declare her opponent Ms. Rajani as the winner and ordered fresh elections.

Ms. Rukmini’s election as the Mayor caused a rift in the Congress as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not keen on an alliance with the JD(S) in the MCC. Former Minister Tanveer Sait decided to join hands with the JD(S) to prevent the BJP from coming to the power. In the agreement, the JD(S) got the Mayor’s post. After the election, Mr. Sait was asked to give an explanation on the alliance.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, in a release, announced the by-poll schedule with the model code of conduct coming into effect from August 16. The poll code will be confined to the ward limits.

The last date to file nominations is August 23. The papers will be scrutinised on August 24 and the last date to withdraw nominations is on August 26. The election will be held on September 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The counting of votes will be take place on September 6.

The Yaraganahalli ward has been reserved for backward classes b (woman). The total number of voters in the ward is 10,883 and female voters outnumber male voters.