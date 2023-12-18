By-pass bridge across Tunga River inaugurated in Shivamogga

December 18, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The bridge constructed across the Tunga River, by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on National Highway 169, in Shivamogga city was inaugurated on Sunday.

Member of Lok Sabha B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa and others were present to mark the occasion. The new bridge has been constructed by spending ₹20.16 crores to ease the traffic flow on the by-pass.

Mr. Raghavendra expressed happiness over the completion of the project. “Earlier, the contractors took a long time to complete construction work. While one party laid the foundation stone for the work, by the time it was completed, another party would have come to power. However, the contractor for this did not delay,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Channabasappa said the bridge was necessary to ensure the easy flow of vehicles on the by-pass. “Because of the efforts of Raghavendra and Channabasappa, the project has been completed,” he said.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj and others were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.